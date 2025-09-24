President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reassigned top leadership within the ruling party’s decision making body, the Politburo.

🟢Adv Jacob Mudenda moves from Treasurer General to become the new Secretary General, replacing Dr Obert Mpofu.

🟢Dr Obert Mpofu is reassigned to Secretary for ICT.

🟢Patrick Chinamasa shifts from Legal Affairs to Treasurer General.

🟢Hon Ziyambi Ziyambi takes over as Secretary for Legal Affairs.

The party says the changes, effective immediately, are a routine constitutional exercise aimed at strengthening its leadership structures.

President Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga are said to be locked in a serious fight over succession.

Most recently, the two reportedly had a direct confrontation in the Central Committee meeting, to the extent that Mnangagwa is said to have offered to resign.