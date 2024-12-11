ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Tino Machakaire and deputy secretary for youth John Paradza have locked horns over the National Youth League reshuffle.

This is after Machakaire made changes to the ruling party’s National Youth League.

Machakaire described the adjustments as essential for driving the Zanu-PF Youth League’s goals in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

“These adjustments enhance the fulfilment of the Youth League’s constitutional obligations and the execution of national conference resolutions,” Machakaire said in a statement.

However, Paradza countered the reshuffle, stating it violated the party’s constitution and overlooked the role of provincial mandates in appointing executive members.

In a letter addressed to Machakaire, Paradza referenced Article 25, Section 339 of the Zanu-PF Party Constitution, emphasizing that such changes require consultation with provinces and adherence to procedural guidelines.

Apparently, Machakaire could not be cowed and has just hit back again

The ruling party is said to be divided over who should be President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s successor.

President Mnangagwa’s second and final term ends in 2028, however reports are that he wants to hold onto power.

A certain faction is calling for a constitutional amendment to allow Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond his term limit.

