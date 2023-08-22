With the much anticipated polls just few hours away, suspected ZANU PF members are distributing ‘fake’ Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Chamisa posters urging people not to vote tomorrow, citing vote rigging.

However, in a special message for citizens across Zimbabwe and beyond, ahead of tomorrow’s event Chamisa urged citizens to come out in their numbers to go and vote.

He said the vote will shape the citizens’ future for the next 5 years. “Tomorrow is your best opportunity to decide your future, citizens. Remember to defend the choice you make for your future,” he said in a message posted on the party’s Twitter handle.

Apparently, while CCC is yet to comment on thi matter, party leader, Chamisa is on record saying he won’t pull out of the election.

