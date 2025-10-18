The ZANU PF National People’s Conference has resolved to extend President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s term of office to 2030.

The conference said this is recognition of the extensive development achieved under Mnangagwa hence the resolution to give him more time in office.

The Minister of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has since been tasked to start working on the legal procedures to put the 2030 agenda into effect.

Main Highlights of the 22nd ZANU PF National People’s Conference Resolutions:

In recognition of the extensive development achieved under the Leadership of His Excellency President his term of office be extended from 2028-2030. Party and Government are urged to do the needful to ensure all Constitutional legalities are in place before next year’s Conference.

Repatriation of war veteran’s remains who were not buried in Zimbabwe alsoWar veterans to receive assistance through state assisted burials.

Establish women focused mining and agric hubs to enhance economic participation and constantly empowering women through soft loans.