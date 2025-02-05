ZANU PF has lambasted fearless war veterans top cadre Blessed Runesu Geza over his vicious attacks on President Emmerson Mnangagwa descras “outlandish, treasonable and egregious.”

This comes as the proxy war between President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga over the explosive succession power struggle gets hotter with each passing day.

In a statement, ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the ruling party is seized and dealing with the issue of Geza and war veterans who have openly revolted and declared war on Mnangagwa, saying he must go because he wants an unacceptable third term when he has dismally failed.

War veterans say Mnangagwa’s rule as characterised by brazen nepotism, cronyism, economic mismanagement, corruption and incompetence.