The ruling ZANU PF politburo has assigned party legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to work on a road map to implement its contentious Bulawayo conference resolution last year to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule beyond his 2028 second term constitutional limit to 2030.

The decision was made on 2 July 2025 at the last political meeting which preceded a Central Committee sitting the following day, 3 July, and the National Consultative Assembly gathering the next day, 5 July.

A senior Zanu PF official told The NewsHawks:

“A resolution was made by the politburo at the last meeting early this month to explore mechanisms and come up with a road map to implement the Bulawayo conference resolution last year.

Chinamasa and Ziyambi are currently working on that.

This means they will have to rope in the Attorney-General’s office for drafting the necessary constitutional amendment bill or bills before the process goes to the Cabinet Committee on Legislation, cabinet itself, public debate and then parliament.

There is also an attendant political process to guide the legal framework.

Will this process just follow what the constitution says or there will be need for political interventions to secure the desired outcome?

For instance, some want the process to be followed all the way to the referendum, while others want to use parliament to postpone the 2028 general elections.

These issues will be resolved as the relevant processes unfold.”

There had been several reports that the process has actually started, but nothing official.

The politburo decision marks the beginning of the official process to implement the Bulawayo conference 2030 resolution.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said at his explosive press conference on Monday that the upcoming Zanu PF annual conference from 13-18 October at Mutare Polytechnic in the Eastern Highlands city will give direction on the controversial and hotly-contested issue of the party’s unsettled leadership question – decisively resolving whether or not Mnangagwa will extend his rule to 2030 beyond his second term constitutional limit, ahead of the party’s elective 2027 congress and the 2028 elections when the incumbent’s 10-year tenure expires.

THE STORY SO FAR

Zanu PF adopted a resolution for Mnangagwa to extend his rule to 2030 in October last year in Bulawayo.

It said it was up to Mnangagwa to accept the offer or reject. Mnangagwa has so far insisted he will not go beyond 2028, claiming to be a “constitutionalist”.

However, his political allies – clearly at his subtle behest and secret encouragement – say a constitution is not cast in stone and can be amended to serve desired objectives.

There have been many reports that constitutional amendments were being crafted to give effect to that resolution and would soon be introduced to parliament.

Nothing has happened yet.

Now it has emerged that the Zanu PF politburo has assigned Chinamasa and Ziyambi to work a roadmap to implement the 2030 resolution.

This means the constitution is being threatened by attempts to amend it for Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond 2028, potentially until 2030.

The move, dubbed “Agenda 2030,” has sparked intense debate within Zanu PF ans outside, raising serious concerns about the country’s democratic principles.

KEY PROPOSALS:

Mnangagwa’s allies are pushing to amend Section 91(2) of the constitution, which currently limits a president to two five-year terms.

Amending Section 328(7): This section bars a sitting president from benefitting from changes to term-limit provisions.

To allow Mnangagwa to run for two more years or a third term, this section would need to be amended or repealed.

Referendum: Any amendment on term limits and related issues would require a national referendum, which would need to be approved by a majority of voters.

Opposition and civil society groups have vowed to launch an anti-constitutional amendment campaign, warnijg they will fight tooth and nail against the move.

Constitutional expert Lovemore Madhuku, a professor of law, has described the possibility of Mnangagwa securing a third term as an “insurmountable task” due to the required two referenda and parliamentary approvals.

He said using parliament to postpone elections would be a coup against the constitution.

With a two-thirds majority in parliament, Zanu PF could potentially push through the amendments, but internal factions and opposition groups pose a serious challenge to the process.

This controversial issue has serious implications for democracy, good governance and the country’s future.

Extending Mnangagwa’s term could lead to a concentration of power, undermining checks and balances essential to a healthy democracy and consolidate his authoritarian on power.

This move may also further result in the suppression of opposition voices and erosion of civil liberties, potentially driving the country into a deeper political and economic quagmire.

