Prominent investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says ZANU PF is planning to arrest or even kill influential people including him before 2023 elections.

“ZANUPF has a plan to arrest all folks it thinks will have influence during elections & have them convicted on trumped up charges.

“I am one of those people! When that happens, don’t allow it to demoralize you, that should FIRE you up to deliver change. Do so even if they kill me!”

Chin’ono adds that the ruling party uses CIOs in such dirty games.

Zimbabwe’s secret service organization (CIO) belongs to a party, ZANUPF!

“They are here causing confusion and at times will pretend to be MDCA supporters!

“Their job is to destroy the opposition including critical journalists like myself!

“By engaging nonsense, you give it legs!”

Zwnews