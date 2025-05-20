Notorious ZANU PF public relations hack David Nyekorach-Matsanga, a Ugandan political scientist and journalist, who has previously done work for the ruling party in Harare as a hired propagandist, has written to South Africa’s co-governing ANC, which leads a government of national unity, demanding it must deal with war veterans leader Blessed Geza whom it accuses of using the neighbouring country as a base to coordinate a campaign of “destabilisation” and regime change against Zimbabwe.

Nyekorach-Matsanga, who previously did a lot of paid for propaganda work for Zanu PF under the late former president Robert Mugabe, is currently trying to help government to hunt down Geza who is wanted by police in Zimbabwe for political reasons after his relentless and fierce attacks against President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom he accuses of failing dismally as a leader and being corrupt and incompetent.

In a letter dated 18 May, addressed to ANC Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula,

Nyekorach-Matsanga, founder and chairman of Pan African Forum Limited and Associates, a Kenyan-based organisation which claims to be dedicated to defending Africa and Africans, says South Africa must boot out Geza as he is using its territory as a base to attack and destabilise Zimbabwe, while undermining regional peace and stability in violation of

Southern African Development Community (‘SADC), African Union and United Nations treaties and protocols.

Referenced “Urgent Legal and Diplomatic Concerns Regarding Activities of one Bombshell Geza and Associated Groups Operating from South Africa Soil”, the letter says there is a network of political groups, actors, non-governmental organisations and digital media platforms.working with Geza to coordinate a “campaign of destabilisation” against Mnangagwa, Zanu PF and government.

“We write of behalf of the Pan African Forum Limited & Associates, a continental advocacy and legal policy platform, to express our grave concern regarding the continued use of South Africa soil, particularly under the ANC-led government, as a staging ground for regime change activities targeting the sovereign Republic of Zimbabwe,” Nyekorach-Matsanga says.

“We have gathered credible intelligence and evidence indicating that one Bombshell Geza and a network of foreign-sponsored actors are actively operating from South Africa, utilising non-governmental organisations, digital media platforms, and political networks to coordinate a destabilisation campaign against the ruling party in Zimbabwe, Zanu PF, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.”

The Nairobi and London-based Nyekorach-Matsanga’s letter to Mbalula complaining about Geza’s fearless and incessant attacks on Mnangagwa continues:

“These operations, which include digital disinformation warfare and mobilisation of protest strategies, constitute a direct violation of regional and international law.

Our legal and diplomatic concerns in the conduct of these actors that contravene Article 4(c) of the SADC Treaty, which upholds non-interference in the internal affairs of member states.

Their actions further breach the African Union Constitutive Act1, Articles 3(b) and (g), on sovereign respect and condemnation of unconstitutional changes of government.

South Africa’s inaction may amount to a violation of its obligations under the United Nations Charter, Article 2(4), as well as its own domestic legal instruments, including the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism Act.

We urge the African National Congress to take the following actions to investigate and curtail all unauthorised and foreign-sponsored regime-change activities operating from within its territory.

We call upon South Africa and the ANC to uphold the principle of Pan-African solidarity and respect for sovereign governance.

We request ANC to co-operate with the Government of Zimbabwe and SADC regional mechanisms to ensure South African territory is not used for the destabilisation of a fellow member state.

We however, state here that we are not acting on the instructions of Zimbabwe Government but we the watch tower of Africa.

Just like South Africa went to (International Court of Justice) ICJ for Human Rights abuses in Gaza by Israel, we have acted on behalf of better Africa.

We must add that failure to act on this matter risks eroding the integrity of SADC, undermining the credibility of the ANC as a Pan-African liberation movement, and encouraging further external manipulation of African political systems.

We are prepared to initiate a formal submission to the African Union Peace and Security Council and the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation if this matter is not addressed expeditiously.”

