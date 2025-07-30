President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has thrown his ally and businessperson Kuda Tagwirei who is said to be trying to rise to a senior party post via a shortcut, under the bus.

Speaking during the ruling party’s Politburo meeting this afternoon, Mnangagwa said the ZANU PF Constitution should not be compromised for any reason whatsoever.

“Our colossal mass Party, ZANU PF, must never compromise on its Constitution, values, principles and ideology.

“The ultimate price paid by all those who waged the protracted armed liberation struggle and those currently defending it, should be honoured.

“This is the bedrock upon which we must continue to build greater resilience and a stronger governmental system for a modern and industrialised economy,” he said.

Mnangagwa also addressed a number of issues affecting the country including the state of the country’s roads and urged drivers to exercise caution.

“The rise in reckless driving on our roads, which is robbing our country of many lives, cannot be allowed to continue.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police, along with other stakeholders such as the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, have been directed to enforce Road Traffic Regulations with greater stringency,” he said.

Some key takeaways:

-H.E President Mnangagwa expecting reports on the number people uplifted, ward by ward, across various sectors and departments in the party.

-Commends the Zimplats expansion project for local value addition and increased industrial capacity.

-Reckless driving on our roads resulting in loss of lives can not be allowed to continue.

-Police and other stakeholders to enforce Road Traffic Regulations with greater stringency.

-Every road user responsible for road safety.

-Urged party structures to consolidate electoral gains and dominance.

-Implement empowerment programs diligently to achieve their objectives.

-Strengthen the party and sharpen mobilization techniques.

-Prioritize wholehearted service to the people.

-Congratulates provinces for their victories in recent local authority by-elections.

-Acknowledged the trust and aspirations of the people in the ZANU PF Party.

Zwnews