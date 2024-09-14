ZANU PF Patriots has saluted Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema over his stance on constitutionalism and social media usage.

Speaking during the official opening of the 4th Session of the 13th Parliament, President Hichilema said the enjoyment of rights and use of social media should be done responsibly adding that each country’s constitution is supreme and should be respected.

“Madam Speaker, citizens must enjoy their basic rights, but as I say, these rights come with obligation.

“We have seen social media being used to destroy a country. People are hiding behind a cellphone, a smartphone to commit crime.

“A crime remains as such whether it is committed using a phone, a laptop, or any other platform. We have seen countries being threatened over falsehoods,” he said.

In response, ZANU PF Patriots commended President Hichilema.

“We agree with president Hichilema on this,” said ZANU PF Patriots.

Apparently, ZANU PF officials have been accusing President Hichilema of trying to cause regime change in Zimbabwe.

They called him a puppet of the West.

The relationship between Zimbabwe and Zambia hit all time low when President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa badmouthed it in Russia.

President Mnangagwa told Russian President Vladimir Putin that America was equipping Zambia at Zimbabwe’s expense.

Zwnews