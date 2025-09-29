The ruling party affiliate by the name ZANU PF Patriots has come out guns blazing against former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa saying he is a nobody.

ZANU PF Patriots a grouping that is known for pledging allegiance to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says Mliswa is singing for his supper in attacking vice president Chiwenga.

“Ahh how nauseating! Socially, politically & spiritually, Temba has no locus standi in ZANU PF matters. He’s just a losing opposition MP,” said the ZANU PF Patriots.

Mliswa is on an overdrive attacking Chiwenga amid allegations that he was paid by Mnangagwa to decampaign his deputy.

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are locked in a fight over succession issues.

Chiwenga led a coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe in 2017, and replaced him with Mnangagwa.

It is reported that the two had a pact that Mnangagwa would serve one term and hand over power to Chiwenga, however ED is allegedly showing deceitful tendencies.

Mnangagwa whose term of office is ending in 2028, is allegedly planning to extend it beyond 2030, against Constitutional provisions.