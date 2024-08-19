ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity and National Spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa has mockingly called for the release of political prisoners.

Speaking to members of the press from ZANU PF headquarters in the capital today, Mutsvangwa said the political prisoners have learnt a good lesson, and therefore should now be set free.

He mocked them saying international media cameras are no longer in the country to film them.

He congratulated the Party First Secretary and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on his assumption of Southern African Development Community SADC’s Chairmanship at the 44th Heads of State Summit held in Harare.

Zwnews