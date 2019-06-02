Zanu PF, Govt officials flee Dabengwa burial as Chamisa, Chief Ndiweni speak

Top Zanu-PF and government officials hurriedly left national hero Dumiso Dabengwa’s burial site after it was announced MDC leader Nelson Chamisa would address mourners.

They also left to avoid listening to outspoken Ntabazinduna traditional leader, Chief Nhlanhla Ndiweni.

Among those who immediately left the village was Information and Publicity Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Victor Matemadanda , Small and Medium Enterprises’ Sithembiso Nyoni and Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his two deputies Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga were also conspicuous by their absence.

Meanwhile, President ED Mnangagwa was mocked for placating his picture(see below) in front of mourners as if he is the one who was being buried. Others stated outrightly that Mnangagwa has lost his mind.

newzimbabwe

agencies