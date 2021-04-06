Senate has today passed the Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 1) which gives the President powers to appoint the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice and the Judge President.

The Bill got an overwhelming vote after 70 senators voted for its passage while one voted against.

The Bill was initially passed in August 2017 but the Constitutional Court nullified the process leading to its passage saying the procedure was not in conformity with provisions of the Constitution.

It directed that Senate re-starts the process and gave it a reprieve within which to pass it.

Today senators from both Zanu-PF and the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC T supported its passage in a show of unity that has rarely been found in the House.