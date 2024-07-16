ZANU-PF activist and online foot soldier, Rutendo Matinyarare has just been found guilty of contempt of court in South Africa.

He has been sentenced to 3 months’ imprisonment.

The sentence has been suspended on the condition that he does not publish any further defamatory material on Innscor.

Matinyarare was recently dragged to court by Innscor Africa after he made defamatory claims against the food company.

He alleged that ever since Innscor Africa took over the meat industry, they have destroyed the unique taste of Zimbabwean meat by introducing “GMO feeds and steroids.”

“They took over Colcom and the meat industry, introducing chemical GMO feeds, steroids, injections and hybrids which substituted taste for weight, ultimately destroying the unique taste of Zimbabwean commercially grown meat,” Rutendo Matinyarare said.

Furthermore, he also alleged that Innscor Africa was selling grain laced with cancer-causing pesticides and growth hormones.

“This grain is laced with cancer-causing pesticides (glyphosate, Neo-nicotinoids and Drexin), along with growth hormones, vaccines, medicines and steroids, all giving the meat a synthetic flavour and texture.”

Zwnews