Bindura South legislator Remigious Toendepi Matangira’s son, Diaz, has been fined for pointing a firearm at a soldier in a road rage incident.

H Metro reports that Matangira, 30, was ordered by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo to pay a fine of US$400 or risk being imprisoned for four months.

He was ordered to pay the fine by November 4. He was also sentenced to two months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended, on condition he doesn’t commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The complainant was Arnold Musengi, who is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, and is currently stationed at Inkomo Barracks, Nyabira.

The court heard that on September 16, at around 10am, Matangira was driving his father’s Ford Ranger Raptor truck along Lomagundi Road.

As he approached the intersection of Nemakonde Way, formerly Lomagundi Road, and Harare Drive, Matangira confronted Musengi, who was driving his Toyota Vitz, accusing him of blocking his way.

Matangira pointed a pistol at Musengi and threatened to shoot him.