Zanu PF youth to counter MDC National DEMO planned for tomorrow, Thursday, 29 November

Zanu PF youth league says it is prepared for the worst to deal with MDC Alliance “stupids” ahead of their planned national demonstration scheduled for tomorrow, November 29.

The youths issued a statement, although without clear specifications on the action to be taken, but saying elections were over and MDC’s plan to demonstrate was uncalled for as it is likely to lead to a repeat of August 1 were 6 civilians were shot dead by soldiers.

The statement reads, “Zanu PF youth league has been following with keen interest political events which have been transpiring in the country from August 1 2018 violence.

“We noted with concern that the opposition is planning what they call a peaceful march on November 29 in Harare. The purpose of the so called peaceful demonstration is to cause mayhem and despondency in our peaceful Zimbabwe as what transpired on August 1, 2018.”

“It is imperative to remind the “stupids who destroyed the party’s property on August 1 2018 that as the youth league of the revolutionary party (Zanu PF) we restrained ourselves when hoodlums caused anarchy. Restraining ourselves should never be read as a sign of weakness on our part but respect of peaceful co-existence.”

“In view of the impending demonstration by “thugs” and “stupids” we would like to encourage the general citizenry and business community to safeguard their property against the merchants of violence who engineered the same on August 1.”

“On its part, the League will safeguard the Party and property against any harm. Any attempt to destroy our property will not be taken lightly.

“Election campaigns and voting ended in July 2018 and President Mnangagwa resoundingly won the elections, Now that elections are done all that is required is to support the call by President Mnangagwa for growing our economy,” said the militant Zanu PF youth wing.