Zanu-PF Mash Central says NO to Chiwenga, YES to ED Mnangagwa

Zanu Pf Mashonaland Central Provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe has revealed that his province has also endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential candidacy for the 2023 general elections.

Addressing delegates at an inter district meeting in Bindura ahead of Zanu-PF’s annual national conference set for Esigodini this week, Kazembe said the entire province is fully behind the President.

Said Kazembe:

“The entire province rallies behind the President, to the extent that we have unanimously endorsed him as the candidate for 2023.

We have also come up with many resolutions that we will present at the party’s national conference this week and among them is that the welfare of the war veterans must be looked at as a matter of urgency.

We also resolved that more efforts must put towards the empowerment of youths and women. We also spoke about the land and how to make it more productive, there are lots of squabbles there.”

VP Chiwenga was expected to stand for the country’s top job but it appears his team is sleeping on the job and they will not be able to turn the pro-Mnangagwa tide.

StateMedia