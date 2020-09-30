As the clock is fast ticking towards the potentially explosive Zanu PF primary elections set for this weekend, reports indicate that the camp backing State Security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube’s nephew Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube, bussed supporters from Gokwe to participate in the impending primaries.

Dhala is set to face Zanu PF’s shadow MP Kandros Mugabe in the primary elections that are set to come up with the party candidate for the Kwekwe central by-elections set to be held in December this year.

The Kwekwe central seat fell vacant following the death of National Patriotic Front (NPF) lawmaker Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo who passed away in July this year.

Information gathered by Zwnews indicate that Dhala bussed supporters from his uncle’s Gokwe Kana constituency. The bussed pro-Dhala ‘voters’ are reportedly accommodated at Jessey Gardens- a recreational facility believed to be owned by the state security minister in Kwekwe.

“A total of three truckloads with Gokwe-based Zanu PF supporters arrived in Kwekwe yesterday afternoon and they have been brought here for purposes of participating in the primaries. They have all been instructed to vote for Dhala in the primary elections and this is a coup on Kandros (Mugabe) who, for long, has been the shadow MP for Kwekwe,” said the source.

Earlier on Wednesday, the pro-Zanu PF Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) had taken to its Twitter handle to confirm the development.

“Zanu PF Kwekwe central (is) preparing for primary elections. The team supported by (Minister) of State Ncube’s nephew Dhala wants to rig the shadow MP Kandros Mugabe. 3 trucks from Gokwe came for cell registration (and) those people are accommodated at Jessey Gardens lodge owned by Owen Ncube,” said COZWVA.

Although Zanu PF Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda refused to entertain questions from Zwnews, the party’s Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube confirmed the development in an interview this afternoon.

“I have also heard about that. Infact, I got the information from a Politburo member this morning and I must say that we do not condone such malpractices as a party,” said Engineer Ncube.

“But, whether such people have been bussed or not, it does not concern us. We have a voters’ roll and only those who are in the voters’ roll are going to vote in the elections. Remember, we are preparing for a by-election and we do not want to create a situation where people who do not belong to Kwekwe central may vote for a candidate who they will not vote for when it’s time for by-elections,” he said.

