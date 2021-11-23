Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says the ruling party, ZANU-PF should not accuse other political parties of being funded by the whites when it is in the same bracket.

“Zimbabweans especially ZANUPF supporters shouldn’t mock South African parties that received financial support from white owned businesses.

“ZANU-PF is supported by white businessmen like Billy Rautenbach, John Moxon, the late John Bradenkemp, Nicholas van Hoogstraten and more,” he says.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF is on record blaming other political parties of being funded by the whites.

The ruling party accuses the opposition, particularly the Movement for Democratic Change of being a puppet of the whites who fund them.

However, Chin’ono says the ruling party should not see a grain of dust in another’s eye when it has log in its own.

