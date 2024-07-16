ZANU PF youth league and senior party leaders are currently intensifying campaigns for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to hang onto power beyond his 2028 constitutional term limit.

They want him in office in 2030 despite his recent announcement that he will retire when his second term ends.

The issue is characterised by serious succession jostling, internal power struggles and political deception.

ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa a suspected front runner recently declared that the matter of replacing Mnangagwa was not a straight jacket.

He dismissed the notion that the vice president is the next in line, raising the issue of seniority.

