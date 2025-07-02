ZANU PF will this week hold a series of high-level meetings, beginning with a Politburo session today at the national party headquarters in Harare.

This will be followed by a Central Committee meeting tomorrow and a National Consultative Assembly meeting on Friday.

The ruling party’s secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, confirmed the meetings in a statement yesterday.

“The secretary-general of ZANU PF, Cde Dr Obert Mpofu advises members of meetings to be held this week,” he said.

All the meetings start at 10am, with members urged to be seated by 9.45am.

