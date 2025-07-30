Fireworks are expected and emotions are set to rise as the ruling party, ZANU PF holds its Politburo meeting this afternoon.

Today’s meeting comes few days after the factions within the party flexed muscles trying to show dominance against each other with businessperson Kuda Tagwirei being the main target.

Few weeks ago, vice president Constantino Chiwenga ejected Tagwirei President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s ally from the party’s Central Committee meeting.

As if that was not enough, few days later, ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa came out guns blazing against Tagwirei accusing him of trying to rise to top party positions using money.

Mutsvangwa told Tagwirei that he was very far in terms of party seniority, urging him to start from grassroots level, before he could become a national leader.

Apparently, President Mnangagwa who could not say a word in support of his ally, chose to show some action suggesting that he and Tagwirei are inseparable.

Tagwirei and Mnangagwa participated in a golf match showing off their strong bond, seemingly sending a strong message to both Chiwenga and Mutsvangwa.

Zwnews