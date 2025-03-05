The Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) will this afternoon hold its important decision-making politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare.

This is coming amid intensifying infighting and mounting pressure for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to officially and come open that he will not extend his rule beyond his 2028 second term constitutional limit to 2030, or seek a third term.

Apparently according to those well-versed with the goings-on within the ruling party, some of the critical issues that might be discussed include: Suspensions & prohibition orders, the divisive 2030 issue, the Geza & War veterans issue, the Varakashi suspension matter among others.

There is said to be untold infighting within the ruling party over succession the issue.

In a notice to PB members, Secretary for Information and party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa said the meeting is at 14:00 hours and participants should be seated at 13:45 hours.

Zwnews