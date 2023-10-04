We note the desperation by an impostor who is masquerading as a member of CCC.
CCC has clear signatories known to ZEC and have the mandate of the party.
These people cannot abuse the name of our leader and the brand of our Party.
Following, a devastating defeat in the election, ZANU PF has resorted to desperate measures in sponsoring impostors to destabilize the party..Promise Mkwananzi
— Promise Mkwananzi (@pmkwananzi) October 4, 2023