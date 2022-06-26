A party that engineers a coup, topples an elected leader, not through its structures in Binga, Uzumba, Mberengwa or Dande cant be allowed to vomit about structures, a political analyst has said.

Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has implored the ruling party to stop its attacks on Citizens Coalition for Change over structures.

He says the military, CIO, police, state institutions are not structures of ZANU PF but were used to topple Robert Mugabe an elected leader.

“If these are the ZANU PF structures then we can engage varakashi on their understanding of party structures. In fact their conflation of party and state is illegal, unconstitutional, vile and undemocratic.

“ZANU PF has no structures. Which ZANU PF structure removed Mugabe,” he says.

He adds that neither Parliament nor a ZANU PF structure removed Mugabe, but was unconstitutionally toppled by the military.

“Even in Parliament, the bogus motion to impeach him was raised by James Maridadi of MDC who is now a ZANU PF ambassador; so which structure of ZANU PF removed Mugabe!!

“From Ndabaningi Sithole to Robert Mugabe, Zanu PF leaders have been removed by the military and not by the masses of its members or structures. Povo haina dhiri in Zanu PF. Kune zvoto,” he says.

Zwnews