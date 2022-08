ZANU-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena has arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court.

He is expected to appear together with Cottco bosses Pious Manamike and Maxmore Njanji facing fraud and money laundering charges involving US$5million.

Wadyajena and his colleagues where arrested yesterday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

More details later…