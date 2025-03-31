Filabusi, Matabeleland South, gold dealer and ZANU PF Insiza North MP Farayi Taruvinga has died.
He was 54.
Taruvinga has been battling cancer for a long time.
More details later…
Mar 31, 2025 | Zim Latest
