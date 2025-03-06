The Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) has expelled war veteran Blessed Geza for undermining the ruling party’s principles.

Geza’s expulsion together with several other members for various reasons was endorsed by the ZANU PF Politburo yesterday.

Geza who is a ZANU PF central committee member recently led a group of war veterans calling for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s removal from office.

ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa announced the expulsion & suspensions during a press conference currently underway.

Some of those expelled of suspended include all from Masvingo:- Cde K Gopo, Cde Ganyiwa Mp.

Suspensions, Cde Bila 3 yrs Mp, Cde Mushekwa 3yrs

These are well known anti 2030 advocates.

More details to follow:

Zwnews