The ruling party ZANU PF has refuted reports that it promised pardoned rapist Bobby Makaza who coined Mnangagwa-huchi slogan a house.
It was reported that Makaza, a convict who was released from jail during the presidential amnesty, has been promised a house by Deputy sports minister Tinomudaishe Machakaire.
Makaza coined the Mnangagwa- huchi after being released. Additionally, Bobby was allegedly given US$700 to help him start a new life.
Minister Machakaire’s promise of a house to Makaza follows his video going viral, in which he candidly expressed his struggles and the challenges of not having a starting point, as reported by Zimcelebs.
After the news was shared, a multitude of individuals expressed their concerns and refrained from celebrating, as they raised questions about the hardships endured by the family of Bobby Makaza’s victim.
Meanwhile the ruling party has dismissed the reports.
“It’s not true.
“Minister Machakaire did not meet Cde Bobby Makaza.
“He did not promise to build him a house,” said ZANU PF Patriots.
Zwnews