Obert Mpofu, Mutsvangwa in corrupt cartel list released by Zanu PF Youth League

HARARE: YOUTH LEAGUEThe Zanu-PF Youth League led by its Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu has released a least of ruling party linked cartel leaders responsible for the economic messy affecting the country.

Most of the people named, including Mangudya, Obert Mpofu and Mutsvangwa, are linked to General Chiwenga’s faction.

The Youths said that all the party members fingered in the corruption should do the honourable thing and not report for work until they have cleared the allegations made against them. The Youth League said that it was going to lock out all the Zanu-PF officials from entering their offices until they have cleared the allegations.

The full list is as below:

INDIVIDUALS

Mlungisi Moyo

Artwell Ndlovu

Wayne Harington

Tinomuda Machakaire

John Panonetsa Mangudya

Elizabeth Mutsvangwa

Nevile Mutsvangwa

Wicknell Chivayo

PRIVATE SECTOR EXECUTIVES

Lisbon Mhonda, Afrifore Unifreight

Tafadzwa Musarara, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe

Tongai Muzenda, Minerals Mining Cooperation Zimbabwe.

Hennerieta Rushwaya, Zimbabwe Miners Federetion

Doctor Shar, PCD

GOVERNMENT AND ZANUPF OFFICIALS

Priscah Mupfumira

Obert Mpofu

Jorum Gumbo