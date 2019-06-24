Obert Mpofu, Mutsvangwa in corrupt cartel list released by Zanu PF Youth League

HARARE: YOUTH LEAGUEThe Zanu-PF Youth League led by its Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu has released a least of ruling party linked cartel leaders responsible for the economic messy affecting the country.
Most of the people named, including Mangudya, Obert Mpofu and Mutsvangwa, are linked to General Chiwenga’s faction.
The Youths said that all the party members fingered in the corruption should do the honourable thing and not report for work until they have cleared the allegations made against them. The Youth League said that it was going to lock out all the Zanu-PF officials from entering their offices until they have cleared the allegations.
The full list is as below:
INDIVIDUALS
Mlungisi Moyo
Artwell Ndlovu
Wayne Harington
Tinomuda Machakaire
John Panonetsa Mangudya
Elizabeth Mutsvangwa
Nevile Mutsvangwa
Wicknell Chivayo
PRIVATE SECTOR EXECUTIVES
Lisbon Mhonda, Afrifore Unifreight
Tafadzwa Musarara, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe
Tongai Muzenda, Minerals Mining Cooperation Zimbabwe.
Hennerieta Rushwaya, Zimbabwe Miners Federetion
Doctor Shar, PCD
GOVERNMENT AND ZANUPF OFFICIALS
Priscah Mupfumira
Obert Mpofu
Jorum Gumbo
