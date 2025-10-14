ZANU PF Central Committee members from various districts are at the State House to collect their vehicles, ahead of proceeding to Mutare for the People’s Conference.

The handover is to be carried by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, the key Constitutional Functions of the Conference: The constitution outlines specific duties that necessitate its annual convening. Its primary functions are:

📁 To Receive Reports: The Conference is constitutionally obligated to “receive reports from the Central Committee and the Women’s and Youth Leagues.” This is a fundamental accountability mechanism, ensuring the leadership accounts for its stewardship over the past year.

📁 To Review Performance: It serves as a platform to “review the Party’s and Government’s performance and programmes in all spheres.” This links the party (ZANU PF) directly to the government (where it is the ruling party), making the conference a de facto review of national government policy.

📁 To Formulate Policy and Directives : The Conference has the power to “formulate policies, programmes and directives for the Central Committee and Government.” The resolutions passed here become the official party line that the party’s members in government are expected to implement.

📁 To Amend the Constitution (with limitations): While major constitutional amendments are reserved for the National Congress, the Conference can recommend amendments to the Central Committee.

Political Necessities Beyond the Written Constitution:

Beyond the legal text, the conference is necessitated by profound political imperatives:

📁 Maintaining Party Unity and Discipline: In a large party with internal factions, the conference is a crucial tool for the leadership to project unity, discipline dissent, and rally the base around a common message from the President.

📁 Mobilization and Renewal: It acts as a massive annual rally, energizing the party structures from the grassroots up. It is a key moment for political mobilization and renewing the commitment of members.

📁 Legitimizing Leadership and Policy: The public and highly ritualized nature of the conference, with its cheering delegates and adopted resolutions, is used to demonstrate popular support for the leadership and its policies, both internally and to the nation.

📁 Distinction from Congress: It is important to note that the Conference is not a Congress. A Congress is held every five years and is the only body with the power to elect the President and the Central Committee. The Conference cannot change the leadership; its role is to guide the existing leadership.