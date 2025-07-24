Image: Bustop Tv

This morning, ZANU PF top official Douglas Mahiya had his car clamped by Harare City Council traffic officers for a parking vioIation.

Apparently, ZANU-PF officials have over the years been accused of violating road rules and for refusing to pay Tollgate fees.

It is reported that they use their party cards as gate passes in order to avoid paying the required fees.

Recently, ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa reportedly declared that party officials were not mandated to pay Tollgate fees.

However, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba at one point issued a stern warning to all Zanu-PF officials and members, reminding them that no one, including Government departments, is exempt from paying toll fees as required by the law.

Charamba emphasized that even the Office of the President must adhere to toll obligations and that all government vehicles pay toll fees in advance, receiving toll certificates from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), not exemptions.

Charamba’s comments came in response to an incident in which a Zanu-PF-branded vehicle, belonging to Zaka South MP Clemence Chiduwa, was filmed bypassing a tollgate without paying the required fees.

The incident was exposed by Matthew Takaona, a former Zimbabwe Media Commissioner and now consultant with The Mirror, who praised the publication for exposing the corruption at toll gates.

