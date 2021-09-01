The Zanu PF Kwekwe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) has reportedly banned touts in the Midlands town from wearing party regalia emblazoned with the images of President Emmerson Mnangagwa while going about their businesses in the central business district.

The ruling party’s DCC Secretary of Youth Affairs, David Murivha (pictured below) confirmed the latest development to Zwnews this Wednesday.

“As a party, we are not associated with defiant kombi operators who are in the habit of abusing the image of the President by putting on party regalia to create an impression that their illegal activities have the endorsement of our First Secretary and the governing Party,” Murivha said.

“So, as Kwekwe DCC we are going to deal with those who have a sickening habit of smearing the name of the Party. We have already engaged these touts and noone is going to be seen abusing Zanu PF’s name,” he said.

The latest development comes as most informal traders have been reportedly claiming allegiance to the long-ruling Zanu PF in the pursuit of evading the full wrath of the law.

Kwekwe is also home to President Mnangagwa, whose official residence is situated in the predominantly agrarian Sherwood area proxy to the town.

Zwnews