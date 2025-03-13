ZANU-PF Director of Information and Publicity Farai Marapira says the ruling party is vigilant amid calls by some groups mobilizing for mass protests at the end of this month.

The said protests are allegedly meant to force President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to step down.

This comes after some sections of war veterans led by Blessed Geza called for the removal of President Mnangagwa from office saying he has failed.

Apparently, at the center of the so-called 31 March push is Jeremiah Masawi, known online as Comrade Nyokayemabhunu.

Meanwhile, speaking to ZiFM Stereo, Marapira said ZANU PF is not a party take threats lightly, warning Nyokayemabhunu against any other other agendas that threatens peace.

In one of his X post, Nyokayemabhunu urged his followers to protest against the government on 31 March calling it a final push.

“Let’s unite and make our voices heard against the rogue thugs and thugs, known as zvigananda’s, who have been causing harm and instability.

“It’s time to come together and demand justice and accountability,” he said.

However, Marapira said the government will not let unruly elements disturb the prevailing peace the country is enjoying.