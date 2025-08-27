File image

Former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has warned that the ruling party faces existential threat from affiliates.

“These rag tag affiliates are now an existential threat to ZANU (PF).

“This parallel structure will soon develop its own identity, so far it’s shadowing the main party. Interesting times ahead,” he says.

His sentiments comes after ZANU PF affiliates intensified their calls for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to be in power for life in a motion that is likely to be moved at the party’s annual conference slated for Mutare in October this year.

The party’s annual conference will be held from October 13 to 18 at Mutare Polytechnic.

At the party’s annual conference in Bulawayo last year, delegates passed a resolution calling for Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond his constitutional two terms, which end in 2028.

Mnangagwa has, however, repeatedly indicated that he will step down at the end of his final term.

The move to push for Mnangagwa’s life presidency intensified at Tanganda Primary School in Chipinge, Manicaland province, during a Discovery Ambulances Services (DAS) and Presidential Emergency Fund free medical outreach programme held over the weekend.

DAS was founded by David Munowenyu, who is a Zanu PF Manicaland provincial member.

The meeting was attended by Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Zanu PF provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza, MPs and war veteran national leaders.

Mukodza led the slogans calling for Mnangagwa to rule until 2030, followed by grassroots members.

Boys DzaMdra Manicaland chairperson Trymore Bhobho Chimbongora, who spoke on behalf of all the affiliates which attended the meeting, said Mnangagwa should rule for life.

“We as affiliates sat down and discussed a number of issues. As our number one resolution, we are saying to you, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, we the people are saying 2030,” he said.

“We noted that these are few years because of the work you are doing, so you should be there for life. Our President Mnangagwa is doing a great job and should be there for life.”

Some of the affiliates which attended the meeting include Cross-Borders for Economic Development, Madzibaba for Economic Development, Teachers for Economic Development and Vendors for Economic Development, among others.

Chimbongora applauded Mnangagwa for introducing the Presidential Fund Scheme, which has benefited the affiliates.

“We want to thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the work he is doing for all affiliates which are here today,” he said.

“We were given funds and we benefited through Presidential Adviser Paul Tungwarara and we starting projects with these funds.”

Chimbongora said the affiliates were happy that Mnangagwa was bringing investors to the country.

Hundreds of villagers from Chipinge district got free medication at the event.

Zwnews, Newsday