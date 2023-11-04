Zanele Mkhonto (28), the woman charged with the premeditated murder of her boyfriend, police officer Happy Thwala (45), will continue to be held in police custody until her upcoming court appearance scheduled for November. The tragic incident occurred during the night of August 2, 2022, in Gedlembane, Pienaar, Mpumalanga.

Premeditated Murder Charges

Monica Nyuswa, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, confirmed that Mkhonto had entered a guilty plea to premeditated murder charges. In court, Mkhonto explained that she took Thwala’s life because of an earlier altercation that evening, during which he had been too forceful during intimate moments. On the fateful night, it is alleged that Mkhonto and Thwala had a heated argument after she received a call from her ex-boyfriend. Nyuswa explained that Thwala became upset, broke down emotionally, and threatened to harm Mkhonto. She managed to pacify him, and he handed her the firearm, after which they engaged in intimate relations. Mkhonto asserted that Thwala’s rough behavior during this encounter had infuriated her, leading her to shoot him five times while he slept.

Facing Murder Charges

The case was investigated by the Hawks Serious Organized Crime Investigation in Nelspruit, resulting in Mkhonto’s arrest and subsequent murder charges on August 10, 2022. She had previously appeared in Kanyamazane Magistrates Court on the same day and was detained in custody. Despite her efforts to secure bail, she was denied release and has remained in custody ever since. The case is now scheduled to reconvene on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the High Court for a pre-sentence report. The accused will remain in custody until that time.