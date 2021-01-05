The Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZamStats) has released the report on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected households in Zimbabwe.

The report shows the results of the Agency’s survey on how the pandemic has impacted the way Zimbabweans live.

ZamStats says the coronavirus pandemic has created the need for information on how people work and live, hence the need for the survey.

According to the Agency, such information is crucial in policy formulation.

The survey is build on the Poverty, Income, Consumption and Expenditure Survey (PICES) of 2017, and covers the cross section of urban and rural communities.

-Zwnews