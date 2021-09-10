Zambia’s ruling party the United Party for National Development (UPND) has vowed to stand with Nelson Chamisa and his Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance saying they have been brothers through thick and thin.

UPND’s Information & Publicity Secretary, Joseph Kalimbwe says Chamisa’s party stood with them when all other opposition parties in the region turned their backs.

Speaking moments after the UPND won the election, Kalimbwe singled out Chamisa’s party for having stood with them through difficult times.

“There is only one regional movement that’s truly supported & shared our pain, sufferings & struggles against oppressive tactics – they know what it means to be oppressed. Individual support for the comrades who supported our struggles is unweavering – it will never change!!,” Kalimbwe twitted recently.

The UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema won the just ended presidential election defeating the then incumbent Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, since coming to power, UPND says it has been under attack from ZANU PF for associating with Chamisa.

During his inauguration, Hichilema invited Chamisa along with heads of states including President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Mngangagwa’s Spokesperson George Charamba on more than one occasion labelled Hichilema a sell out over his association with Chamisa.

Zwnews