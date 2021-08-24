Zambia’s 7th President Hakainde Hichilema has been sworn in during a record breaking inauguration ceremony underway at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. He made history by inspiring Africa’s youths. The youths constituted the majority who voted to determine their own destiny.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa are among those who are attending the ceremony.

It is estimated that over 60 thousand people are in attendance.

Meanwhile, former President Edgar Lungu’s arrival was met with jeers and boos.

Lungu handed over instruments of power to Hichilema, a former main opposition leader.

Zwnews