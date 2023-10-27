ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Buhera, Oliver Mandipaka has warned those trying to cause violence in Zimbabwe from outside the country, tagging Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mandipaka who is former Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson says they are monitoring Citizens Coalition for Change vice president Tendai Biti’s movements whom he claims to be in Zambia.

“We are monitoring Tendai Biti who’s in Zambia right now and we know what his plans.

“We also want to warn anyone entertaining and inciting violence from outside Zimbabwe @HHichilema to desist from such a ploy.

“The consequences are dire,” Mandipaka posted on his X handle.

The relationship between Zimbabwe and Zambia soured after the just ended disputed elections in the country.

The Southern African Development Community Observer Mission led by former Zambian vice president Nevers Mumba condemned the polls.

Following the the report, ZANU PF officials accused Zambia of trying to effect regime change in Zimbabwe.

