Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed the entire Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) after they were accused of corruption.

The decision comes few days after the ACC head, Thom Shamakamba, resigned from his post.

Both he and the country’s solicitor-general – Marshal Muchende – were accused of taking kickbacks. Both men strongly deny the allegations.

Since Hichilema came to power three years ago, the authorities have been investigating a number officials from the former government accused of graft.