Critics have lashed out at Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for letting government workers to leave their offices and work so that they can throng the airport only to welcome him back from abroad.

Hichilema recently returned from Dubai and was welcomed by a number of government officials, who had to leave their offices.

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says:

“Dear President @HHichilema. The youths of Africa like your leadership because it seeks to change the bad habits.

“However the business of getting government workers to leave their offices to welcome you is backward.

You need to show us progressive habits not this NONSENSE!”

Another follower, Ali Naka weighed in: “This is not my interpretation of “New Dawn” No different to Lungu, Mnangagwa, Mugabe etc.”

“Can someone in Zambia, Zimbabwe and other banana Republics where these things are practiced explain? I thought it was a New Dawn, New Habits in Zambia,” says Naka.

The follower implored Hichilema to shun such habits and tendencies.

Another follower also called on President Hichilema to stop the habit right away.

“Stop it forthwith,” posted the follower.

Apparently, renowned political analyst, Elder Mabhunu urged Hichilema not to follow dictatorial habits from the likes of Robert Mugabe, Edgar Lungu and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“President Hichilema is a humble and down to earth leader and should against following dictatorial habits,” says Mabhunu.

Zwnews