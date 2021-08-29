Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has reshuffled the country’s security wings.

President Hichilema announced the changes at the community house in Lusaka this evening.

The following are the changes:

1. Dennis Alihuzi – Army Commander
2. Godfrey Jere – deputy commander
3. Collins Barry – ZAF commander
4. Oscar Nyoni – Deputy ZAF
5. Patrick Solochi – ZNS commander
6. Reuben Mwewa – ZNS deputy
7. Remmy Kajoba – Inspector General of Police
8. Milner Muyambango – DIG operation
9. Doris Chibombe – DIG Adm
10. All provincial commissioners are relieved.

Meanwhile, tomorrow the changes continue.