Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has reshuffled the country’s security wings.
President Hichilema announced the changes at the community house in Lusaka this evening.
The following are the changes:
1. Dennis Alihuzi – Army Commander
2. Godfrey Jere – deputy commander
3. Collins Barry – ZAF commander
4. Oscar Nyoni – Deputy ZAF
5. Patrick Solochi – ZNS commander
6. Reuben Mwewa – ZNS deputy
7. Remmy Kajoba – Inspector General of Police
8. Milner Muyambango – DIG operation
9. Doris Chibombe – DIG Adm
10. All provincial commissioners are relieved.
Meanwhile, tomorrow the changes continue.