Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has fired the man who ordered the switching off of the internet during the Zambian election, Amos Malupenga.

He abused his powers as Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary taking sides with the corrupt Patriotic Front government.

Apparently, Hichilema is also on record saying his administration will respect citizens’ rights to freedom of speech and expression.

Meanwhile, Hichilema officiated at his government’s first cabinet meeting yesterday.

He said some of the key topics discussed include the country’s 2022 national budget to be presented to parliament next months.

Zwnews