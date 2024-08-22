Prominent Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe has called for the election of Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairmanship so that the office is occupied on merit.

Posting on his X handle, Kalimbwe said the office has been reduced to Jack and Jill’s playground all in the name of rotation.

“We must start to seek elections for the SADC Chairman office.

“Now it’s been reduced into the hands of every Jim & Jack in the name of rotation where folks who can’t even lead their small nations end up being Chairmen to oversee 16 countries. It’s a recipe for political failures,” he said.

He added that SADC needed a leader that stands strong on issues the region faces; the terrorists in Mozambique, the trade issues in DRC and the election disputes of each election year in Zimbabwe.

“The new SADC Chairman doesn’t have the temperament or the values to resolve these issues. It’s just vibes,” he said.

Zwnews