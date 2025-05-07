The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) and the Department of Quality Assurance and Trade Measures under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Zimbabwe have called for enhanced collaboration with each other to support trade between the two countries.

ZCSA Executive Director, Gerald Chizinga, says the two institutions must work together at institutional level to assist producers and traders, among others, to increase compliance with mandatory standards in a quest to enhance access to markets and product safety in the two countries.

Chizinga adds that Zambia and Zimbabwe are sister countries, hence the ties must be strong even at institutional level.

He was speaking in Lusaka on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, when a delegation from the Department of Quality Assurance and Trade Measures under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Zimbabwe conducted a benchmarking visit at ZCSA Head Office to appreciate the implementation of compulsory standards as provided for under the Compulsory Standards Act.

“Collaboration between standards agencies is key in facilitating the much needed intra-Africa trade and promoting product safety for the benefit of citizens,” Chizinga said.

Chizinga said the benchmarking visit provided a platform for the two institutions to learn from each other and share best practices in the implementation of compulsory standards.

Speaking at the same meeting, delegation leader from the Department of Quality Assurance and Trade Measures, Riyana Chibanda, said the enforcement of mandatory standards is key in ensuring that imported and locally manufactured products are safe.

Chibanda said Zimbabwe has a challenge of an influx of substandard products and hoped such challenges will be resolved from exchange of best practices between the two institutions.

She said substandard products are affecting the competitiveness of locally produced products in Zimbabwe.

ZCSA, a statutory body under Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry in Zambia, is mandated by the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017 to administer, maintain and enforce compulsory standards for the purpose of public safety and health, consumer and environmental protection.