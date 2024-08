Zambia minister of Energy Peter Chibwe Kampala has announced that the country secured 218 megawatts power from South Africa and Zimbabwe to address energy deficit.

The Zimbabwe Power Company which is currently generating 1325 Megawatts has capacity to sell excess electricity during off-pick hours.

Zambia is officially at 17hrs of loadshedding per day.

Meanwhile, Hwange Power Station has hit 1 Giga Watt (1004 MWs) of power generation in a long time.

Zwnews