Zambia’s opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has announced that he is winning the August 12 presidential elections.

He posted on Twitter this morning saying change had arrived in the copper-producing Southern African country.

Said Hichilema:

Good morning Zambia! Data coming in is very positive and the will of the people is clear. But be alert – when an outgoing regime panics, it can resort to desperate measures. So stay calm and focused. We will protect our vote with peace and love in our hearts. Change is HERE.

Hichilema also asked authorities to enable internet access, “We call on ZICTA to immediately unblock the internet so citizens can follow the electoral process and continue with their lives unhindered. It’s a shame that even the PF who ordered the shutdown are issuing unbridled statements through VPN,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has expressed concern over election day violence saying the polls have not been free and fair. He also took time to mention that his PF party lost two cadres in election violence yesterday.

Below is his full statement: