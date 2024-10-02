Zaka Rural District Council (RDC) Chairperson Fungai Maregedze has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Maregedze was arrested today (Oct 02) and is set to appear in court soon and reasons for her arrest are not yet clear.

However, reports suggest that she called for an unsanctioned meeting with councilors without management and approved the payment of sitting allowances amounting to over US$6000.

Reports allege that Maregedze has been at cross roads with the local authority C David Majaura.

The two accuse each other of undermining each other’s authority.